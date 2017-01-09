Iman Posts Touching Tribute To David Bowie

Duncan Jones Posts Heartfelt Tribute To "Grand(dad)" David Bowie
The son of the late icon shared a touching message on what would have been his 70th Birthday.
David Bowie's widow Iman has posted a heartfelt tribute to the late icon on what would have been his 70th Birthday on Sunday (8 January).
The supermodel, philanthropist and business woman took to Twitter to post a drawing of the Ziggy Stardust singer as a child, with the famous Aladdin Sane lightning bolt over his face. She also captioned it with the hashtags: "#ForeverLove #BowieForever".
See it here:
Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever pic.twitter.com/dDq5Sus5pS— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) January 8, 2017
Iman - who was married to the icon for 24 years - also retweeted a throwback post on post on Friday, which sees the pair embracing each other on a beach with both their faces covered.
#fbf #imanarchive #BowieForever pic.twitter.com/rHQXQvjS86— Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) January 6, 2017
Meanwhile, a new David Bowie EP entitled No Plan was released on Saturday along with a new music video.
Watch it here:
The posthumous release came on what would have been the icon's 70th Birthday.
