Iman Posts Touching Tribute To David Bowie

David Bowie's widow Iman has posted a heartfelt tribute to the late icon on what would have been his 70th Birthday on Sunday (8 January).

The supermodel, philanthropist and business woman took to Twitter to post a drawing of the Ziggy Stardust singer as a child, with the famous Aladdin Sane lightning bolt over his face. She also captioned it with the hashtags: "#ForeverLove #BowieForever".

See it here:

Iman - who was married to the icon for 24 years - also retweeted a throwback post on post on Friday, which sees the pair embracing each other on a beach with both their faces covered.

Meanwhile, a new David Bowie EP entitled No Plan was released on Saturday along with a new music video.

Watch it here: