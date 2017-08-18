Iman Shares Image Of Bowie's Daughter Lexi On 17th Birthday

WATCH: Motörhead Cover David Bowie's Heroes
The track features the band's late frontman Lemmy, and will appear on their compilation album Under Cover.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The official David Bowie account also posted an image of the child they shared alongside a throwback image of the late icon.
Iman paid tribute to the daughter she shares with the late David Bowie this week.
Alexandria Zahra Jones - who was born on 15 August 2000 - celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, and the model and business woman took to Instagram to celebrate their only child together, who she dubs "the Queen of (her) heart."
See the image of the teen here:
David Bowie's official social accounts also shared an image of Lexi with an early pic of her father, showing the resemblance they share.
We’re sure you will want to join us in wishing many happy returns of the day to Lexi Jones on her 17th birthday. (https://t.co/B5EAiwJo47 ) pic.twitter.com/3TcOIkD0YU— David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) August 15, 2017
Back In June, Iman paid tribute to the Starman on the on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary.
The couple actually wed on 24 April 24 1992 with a private ceremony in Switzerland, but they celebrated their marriage on 6 June the same year.
The 61-year-old model shared an Instagram post to remember her spouse, who died on 10 January 2016 after a private battle with liver cancer.
The black and white image was captioned with the words: "June 6th #BowieForever (sic), while the picture itself bore the touching words: "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."
Watch man and dog pals Trench & Maple pay homage to Bowie with a cover of Space Oddity:
Acoustic Trench - Space Oddity (Bowie)
This guitarist sends his dog to sleep with a touch of Bowie.
01:15
The track features the band's late frontman Lemmy, and will appear on their compilation album Under Cover.
Director Denis Villeneuve has revealed the late icon was his "first thought" for Jared Leto's character in the sequel.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Feeder Buck Rogers
Stereophonics Pick A Part That's New
Their gig at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus will be featured in the historic concert series, which is hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.
Dan Smith and co. have given their take on the punk trio's 1994 anthem for upcoming superhero series, The Tick.
Comments
Powered by Facebook