Iman Shares Image Of Bowie's Daughter Lexi On 17th Birthday

Iman paid tribute to the daughter she shares with the late David Bowie this week.

Alexandria Zahra Jones - who was born on 15 August 2000 - celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, and the model and business woman took to Instagram to celebrate their only child together, who she dubs "the Queen of (her) heart."

The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) onAug 17, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

David Bowie's official social accounts also shared an image of Lexi with an early pic of her father, showing the resemblance they share.

We’re sure you will want to join us in wishing many happy returns of the day to Lexi Jones on her 17th birthday. (https://t.co/B5EAiwJo47 ) pic.twitter.com/3TcOIkD0YU — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) August 15, 2017

Back In June, Iman paid tribute to the Starman on the on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary.

The couple actually wed on 24 April 24 1992 with a private ceremony in Switzerland, but they celebrated their marriage on 6 June the same year.

The 61-year-old model shared an Instagram post to remember her spouse, who died on 10 January 2016 after a private battle with liver cancer.

The black and white image was captioned with the words: "June 6th #BowieForever (sic), while the picture itself bore the touching words: "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again."

June 6th #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) onJun 6, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

