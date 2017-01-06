How To Celebrate David Bowie This Weekend

David Bowie Recorded Blackstar Before He Knew He Was Dying, Says New Documentary
Director Johan Renck says the late icon only got a terminal prognosis after they came up with the idea for his Lazarus video.
This Sunday marks what would have been the icon's 70th Birthday, while Tuesday will be the first anniversary of his sad passing.
It's hard to believe it's almost a year since David Bowie left us, sparking what seemed to be a catastrophic year when it came to losing great legends.
Now, as we approach what would have been the Starman's 70th birthday - and the anniversary of his passing just two days later - let Radio X take you through the many ways you can remember the icon this weekend.
To mark what would have been the late icon's 70th Birthday on 8 January, Will Williams' Shavasana Disco is giving fans the chance to meditate, before listening to Bowie's Diamond Dogs album (which was recorded in the same studio), as well as The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.
As detailed on the event's website, lucky fans who entered an online ballot - will be listening in "the same room that Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, The Who and Led Zeppelin recorded many of their classic albums" on a state of the art Dolby Atmos 3D sound system.
If you're still too upset to make it out of the house, you could always wrap up warm under the covers and treat yourself to a non-stop movie marathon of Bowie's best films and cameos.
From his unforgettable portrayal of Jared in The Labyrinth to his iconic role in The Man Who Fell To Earth, get our guide to some of the best in our guide here.
David Bowie's son has taken to Twitter just days ahead of what would have been his dad's 70th Birthday.
