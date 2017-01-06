How To Celebrate David Bowie This Weekend

It's hard to believe it's almost a year since David Bowie left us, sparking what seemed to be a catastrophic year when it came to losing great legends.

Now, as we approach what would have been the Starman's 70th birthday - and the anniversary of his passing just two days later - let Radio X take you through the many ways you can remember the icon this weekend.

Celebrating David Bowie, with Gary Oldman and Friends - O2 Academy Brixton

The Brixton Academy concert organised by Bowie's old friend sees him joined by members of the star's touring band throughout the years to celebrate what would have been his 70th Birthday. With a description which promises to have "Bowie people playing Bowie music Bowie style," it's fair to say the gig will offer fans plenty Bowie for their buck.

The David Bowie Brixton Musical Walking Tour - London

The two-hour guided tour will take place in Bowie's birthplace of Brixton, stopping at the likes of his childhood home at 40 Stansfield Road and Stockwell Primary School. The musical tour will also feature live renditions of Bowie's classic songs while en-route.

Founder of the tour, Nick Stephenson, said: “I hope people will come along and enjoy the experience together by singing some of his wonderful songs or just by soaking up the rich culture of Brixton, whether they are massive fans or just want to learn more about the great man and his home town.”





Watch Stephenson cover Bowie's Ashes To Ashes below:

Shavasana Disco meditation and listening party - Olympic Studios, London To mark what would have been the late icon's 70th Birthday on 8 January, Will Williams' Shavasana Disco is giving fans the chance to meditate, before listening to Bowie's Diamond Dogs album (which was recorded in the same studio), as well as The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars. As detailed on the event's website, lucky fans who entered an online ballot - will be listening in "the same room that Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, The Who and Led Zeppelin recorded many of their classic albums" on a state of the art Dolby Atmos 3D sound system.



David Bowie: The Last Five Years

The BBC Two documentary is set to take a look at the last five years of the icon's life, including his final albums The Next Day, Blackstar and his Lazarus musical. The Francis Whatley-directed film will air this Saturday 7 January at 9pm.

At the same time on Saturday, Sky Arts will also pay tribute to the star as well as other huge legends we lost this year, with their programme Bowie, Prince & Music Legends We Lost In 2016.



Radio X's DIY Bowie movie marathon

If you're still too upset to make it out of the house, you could always wrap up warm under the covers and treat yourself to a non-stop movie marathon of Bowie's best films and cameos.

From his unforgettable portrayal of Jared in The Labyrinth to his iconic role in The Man Who Fell To Earth, get our guide to some of the best in our guide here.