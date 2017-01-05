Duncan Jones Supports Bid To Re-Home Dog Named After His Father

David Bowie's son, Duncan Jones, has lent a hand to help re-home a dog named after his late father.

The director has shared an article on his Twitter account by Wales Online, which tells the story of a dog who is thought to have been overlooked due to his different coloured eyes.

According to staff at Dogs Trust, Bowie the three-year-old Lurcher cross has been at the charity's rehoming centre in Bridgend since November, and has been viewed by hundreds of potential owners without any luck.

After posting the story, Duncan Jones took to Twitter again in the hopes that someone living near the dog in Wales might adopt him, writing: "Hoping someone near that dog might be able to help him find a home. One of those weird ones that got to me."

Hoping someone near that dog might be able to help him find a home. One of those weird ones that got to me. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 5, 2017

Posting a picture of his late father's family dog, Max, who also has different coloured eyes, Jones added: "This is my little sisters dog, Max. Lovely little fellah!"

This is my little sisters dog, Max. Lovely little fellah! pic.twitter.com/LKZve4rsKe — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 5, 2017

According to Wales Online, Angela Wetherall - Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Bridgend - said: "It’s such a shame that Bowie has been overlooked so far, but we’re confident we’ll find a home for him soon.

"Despite the superstition that Friday the 13th brings bad luck, we’re really hoping potential new owners will put any superstitions to one side and consider rehoming our blue-eyed boy Bowie.

"Not only will you be offering a four-legged friend a happy home, but you will be gaining a new best friend. We don’t see what’s so unlucky about that."

Anyone interested in re-homing Bowie should call Dogs Trust Bridgend on 0300 303 0292.

Meanwhile, a David Bowie walking tour is set to launch in London in time for his Birthday this weekend.

Launching on what would have been the star's 70th Birthday, The David Bowie Musical Walking Tour will take place on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays and will include performances of some of his most iconic tracks.

