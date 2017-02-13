Bowie's Son Duncan Jones Shares Throwback Pic After GRAMMYs Win

Debbie Harry: "Bowie Was Instrumental In Launching Our Career"
The Blondie frontwoman told Radio X's Gordon Smart the late rock star was "extremely generous" to the band.
The late icon posthumously won five gongs at last night's awards ceremony.
Duncan Jones has paid tribute to his father David Bowie, following his posthumous sweep at the GRAMMYs last night (12 February).
The late rock star won an award for the first time with the awards, and went on to take home five posthumous gongs in total in every single category.
His son, Duncan Jones, later shared a throwback photo which sees him carrying his father on Twitter, with the caption: "So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever. #grammys2017".
See his tweet below:
So proud of you dad!— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 13, 2017
Would hold you up forever.
#grammys2017 pic.twitter.com/JHU2hveVwq
Bowie scored wins for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.
Bowie's awards sweep was only equalled by fellow Brit Adele, who also took five gongs home including Best Album - which she dedicated to Beyonce.
