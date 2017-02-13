Bowie's Son Duncan Jones Shares Throwback Pic After GRAMMYs Win

The late icon posthumously won five gongs at last night's awards ceremony.

Duncan Jones has paid tribute to his father David Bowie, following his posthumous sweep at the GRAMMYs last night (12 February).

The late rock star won an award for the first time with the awards, and went on to take home five posthumous gongs in total in every single category.

His son, Duncan Jones, later shared a throwback photo which sees him carrying his father on Twitter, with the caption: "So proud of you dad! Would hold you up forever. #grammys2017".

Bowie scored wins for Best Rock Song, Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Bowie's awards sweep was only equalled by fellow Brit Adele, who also took five gongs home including Best Album - which she dedicated to Beyonce. 

