Duncan Jones Posts Heartfelt Tribute To "Grand(dad)" David Bowie

David Bowie's son paid tribute to his father on what would have been his 70th Birthday on Sunday (8 January).

The film director posted a heartfelt tweet, which included pictures of his father holding him as a baby, as well as the icon himself as a child.

See his post, which he captioned: "Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight."

Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/O4St8GJu6G — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 8, 2017

His emotional tweet touched on the fact that Bowie missed meeting his first grandchild, Stenton David Jones, who the director welcomed with his wife Rodene Ronquillo on 10 July last year.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Duncan Jones posted an image, writing: "Stenton David Jones. Born July 10th, exactly six months after his grandad made room for him. Love you both so"