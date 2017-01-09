Duncan Jones Posts Heartfelt Tribute To "Grand(dad)" David Bowie

Picture Gallery Iman Posts Touching Tribute To David Bowie
The late icon's widow posted an image on what would have been his 70th Birthday.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The son of the late icon shared a touching message on what would have been his 70th Birthday.
David Bowie's son paid tribute to his father on what would have been his 70th Birthday on Sunday (8 January).
The film director posted a heartfelt tweet, which included pictures of his father holding him as a baby, as well as the icon himself as a child.
See his post, which he captioned: "Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight."
Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/O4St8GJu6G— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 8, 2017
His emotional tweet touched on the fact that Bowie missed meeting his first grandchild, Stenton David Jones, who the director welcomed with his wife Rodene Ronquillo on 10 July last year.
Announcing the news on Twitter, Duncan Jones posted an image, writing: "Stenton David Jones. Born July 10th, exactly six months after his grandad made room for him. Love you both so"
Stenton David Jones. Born July 10th, exactly six months after his grandad made room for him.— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) July 29, 2016
Love you both so. pic.twitter.com/Axdee1iRhE
The late icon's widow posted an image on what would have been his 70th Birthday.
The posthumous release came on what would have been the icon's 70th Birthday.
Today is Bowie's birthday. He may have gone, but his music lives on. Let's celebrate the genius of the Thin White Duke with some Bowiefacts.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The Killers Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine
Oasis Rock 'N' Roll Star
Red Hot Chili Peppers By The Way
Comments
Powered by Facebook