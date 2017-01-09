Duncan Jones Posts Heartfelt Tribute To "Grand(dad)" David Bowie

9th January 2017, 17:43

The son of the late icon shared a touching message on what would have been his 70th Birthday.

David Bowie and son Duncan Jones at the Sundance p

David Bowie's son paid tribute to his father on what would have been his 70th Birthday on Sunday (8 January).

The film director posted a heartfelt tweet, which included pictures of his father holding him as a baby, as well as the icon himself as a child.

See his post, which he captioned: "Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight."

His emotional tweet touched on the fact that Bowie missed meeting his first grandchild, Stenton David Jones, who the director welcomed with his wife Rodene Ronquillo on 10 July last year.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Duncan Jones posted an image, writing: "Stenton David Jones. Born July 10th, exactly six months after his grandad made room for him. Love you both so"

