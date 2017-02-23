Duncan Jones Adds "F**k Cancer" To Bowie BRITs Acceptance Speech

23rd February 2017, 14:37

The director accepted the award for Best Album on behalf of his late father at the ceremony last night.

Duncan Jones accepts David Bowie's Award on The BR

David Bowie's son Duncan Jones took to Twitter after accepting the late rock star's BRIT Award for Best Album.

After the ceremony, the director revealed in a candid post: "I did forget one little bit of the speech though.... F**k cancer. F**k it right off the planet."

The 45-year-old - who became a father to his first child in July last year - later posted the audio of Kooks-the song which was written for him by his late father, which he referenced in his speech that evening.

Accepting the award on behalf of his father, he said: “I lost my dad last year but I also became a dad… and I’ve been spending a lot of time thinking: 'What would I want my son to know about his granddad?'

“He’s always been there supporting people who are a little bit weird, a little bit strange and a little bit different.

"So this award is for all the kooks and all those who make the kooks."

Watch his full speech below:

David Bowie - who passed away from cancer on 10 January 2016 - also won the award for BritishMale Solo Artist, which was accepted by Lazarus star Michael C. Hall.

Hall said at the time: “If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn’t be here tonight” but that his music “soothes us and sears us, astonishes us… maybe he is here tonight.”

Watch his acceptance speech below: 

