David Bowie’s Sound And Vision To Get 40th Anniversary Release

4th January 2017, 06:00

The classic 1977 track will be pressed as a vinyl picture disc in February.

David Bowie 1978

The line of special 40th anniversary David Bowie releases continues next month with a reissue of the classic 1977 single Sound And Vision.

The track was originally released on Friday February 11 1977 in the UK, the first single to be taken from the legendary album Low. Unusually, the album was released in the month before the single, but this didn’t stop the song from making Number 3 in the UK charts.

The special picture disc will be released on 10 February 2017 and comes packaged with photos from the film The Man Who Fell To Earth, which was Bowie’s first starring role.

The A side features a brand new remaster of Sound And Vision, while the flip side sees the first physical release of the 2013 remix of the song by Sonjay Prabhakar, which was originally created for a Sony Experia advert.

It’s a nice minimalist version, which you can listen to here:

