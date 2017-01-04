David Bowie’s Sound And Vision To Get 40th Anniversary Release

The line of special 40th anniversary David Bowie releases continues next month with a reissue of the classic 1977 single Sound And Vision.

The track was originally released on Friday February 11 1977 in the UK, the first single to be taken from the legendary album Low. Unusually, the album was released in the month before the single, but this didn’t stop the song from making Number 3 in the UK charts.

The special picture disc will be released on 10 February 2017 and comes packaged with photos from the film The Man Who Fell To Earth, which was Bowie’s first starring role.

The Sound And Vision limited edition 40th anniversary picture disc is released via Parlophone on February 10th 2017: https://t.co/xLHv4ot8zx pic.twitter.com/y4HhfjJAdi — David Bowie Official (@DavidBowieReal) January 2, 2017

The A side features a brand new remaster of Sound And Vision, while the flip side sees the first physical release of the 2013 remix of the song by Sonjay Prabhakar, which was originally created for a Sony Experia advert.

It’s a nice minimalist version, which you can listen to here: