Fan Shares What He Thinks Is Bowie's Savage Response To A Message Board Troll

10th January 2017, 17:43

According to fan folklore, the late icon was known for appearing on his forum under the username Sailor.

David Bowie

A Bowie fan has shared what he believes to be a response David Bowie wrote to a troll on a message board.

In the forum post, an embittered so-called fan tells the story of how the star barely acknowledged him while staying at the Dorchester Hotel. He then bizarrely goes on to blame his drug habit on going off Bowie before he brought out Scary Monsters.

See what is believed to be Bowie's response below:

As Billboard reports, Bowie was credited for launching BowieNet in 1998, where he was thought to "roam" under the moniker Sailor.

However, not every fan is convinced the response comes from the star, with one suggesting he only wrote on his own boards, and left the internet after suffering a heart attack in June 2004.

It's not confirmed Meanwhile, Bowie's nearest and dearest have paid tribute to the Starman on the year anniversary of his passing.

His wife Iman took to Twitter to post a double rainbow on the New York skyline, writing: "Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver#ForeverLove #BowieForever".

Long-time friend and collaborator Tony Visconti also recalled the day the Starman died, entitling his heartfelt Facebook post "The Worst Next Day.

See it in full here: 

