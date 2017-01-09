David Bowie No Plan EP And New Video Unveiled

A new David Bowie EP has been released to celebrate would have been his 70th Birthday.

The Heroes legend's posthumous EP is entitled No Plan, and its lead track of the same name comes along with a Tom Kingston-directed music video.

Watch it here:

The video is a nod to Bowie's iconic character of Thomas Newton in The Man Who Fell to Earth, and deals with similar themes of space and travel.

The studio recordings were co-produced by Bowie and Tony Visconti and recorded with Donny McCaslin and his quartet- the same band that played on Bowie's final LP Blackstar.

On Sunday (8 January) Gary Oldman and Simon Le Bon led a musical tribute to David Bowie in his hometown of Brixton.

The 58-year-old Dark Knight star - who curated the event - and the Duran Duran frontman put on a spectacular performance as crowds gathered outside the O2 Academy.

Oldman sang Dead Man Walking from Bowie's 1997 Earthling album, Le Bon performed Let's Dance, while Spandau Ballet's Tony Hadley sang Changes.

Watch him below: