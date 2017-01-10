Listen To David Bowie’s AMAZING Isolated Vocal From Ziggy Stardust

Radio X’s DIY David Bowie Movie Marathon
Want to pay tribute to the superstar after you’ve rinsed all his albums? Why take in the cream of his screen appearances? Here's the ultimate Bowie movie list.
A year after the legend’s death, here’s some wonderful audio of pure Bowie: this 1972 classic, minus music.
One year on from losing David Bowie, and there are still so many ways he continues to surprise us. Sometimes, though, it’s enough to stop a minute and appreciated something you THINK you’ve heard a million times. Take this clip, for example.
It’s the title track from the classic album, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders FroM Mars, released in June 1972.
Only, the music has been removed - leaving Bowie’s multi-layered vocal… which is incredible.
The range and the number of different “voices” Bowie conjures up are a joy to behold. He switches from a theatrical shout to a smooth whisper in a breath… right up to the iconic ending.
Take a listen and remember Bowie like this.
The son of the late icon shared a touching message on what would have been his 70th Birthday.
