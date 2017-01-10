Listen To David Bowie’s AMAZING Isolated Vocal From Ziggy Stardust

One year on from losing David Bowie, and there are still so many ways he continues to surprise us. Sometimes, though, it’s enough to stop a minute and appreciated something you THINK you’ve heard a million times. Take this clip, for example.

It’s the title track from the classic album, The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders FroM Mars, released in June 1972.

Only, the music has been removed - leaving Bowie’s multi-layered vocal… which is incredible.

The range and the number of different “voices” Bowie conjures up are a joy to behold. He switches from a theatrical shout to a smooth whisper in a breath… right up to the iconic ending.

Take a listen and remember Bowie like this.