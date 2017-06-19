Brian May Teases Unheard David Bowie & Freddie Mercury Material

19th June 2017, 10:30

The Queen guitarist has revealed there's still music from the late icons that hasn't "come to light yet".

David Bowie and Freddie Mercury

Brian May has teased there are still unheard recordings featuring  David Bowie and Queen.

The 69-year-old guitarist has recalled how the late Golden Years  hitmaker and his bandmate, the late Freddie Mercury, "locked horns" during the recording of Under Pressure, but now he tries to focus only on the "wonderful" memories he has of that time, and revealed there is still music that  hasn't "come to light" yet.

He said: "It wasn't easy because we were all precocious boys and David  was very... forceful, yes.

"Freddie and David locked horns, without a doubt. But those are the  things that happen in a studio, that's when the sparks fly and that's why it turned out so great.

"[They locked horns] in subtle ways, like who would arrive last at the  studio. So it was sort of wonderful and terrible. But in my mind, I remember the wonderful now, more than the terrible.

"And not all of what we did in those sessions has ever come to light,  so there's a thought..."

Freddie Mercury tragically passed away, aged just 45, in 1991 due to symptoms resulting from AIDS.

David Bowie, passed away on 10 January 2016, after losing his private battle with cancer. 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on David Bowie

Now Playing

Dan O'Connell

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Dan O'Connell

News