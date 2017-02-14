WATCH: David Bowie Features On New Guardians Of The Galaxy Teaser

David Bowie is the latest artist to appear on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2.

Marvel Entertainment's latest spot - which was unveiled on Sunday (12 February) during the GRAMMYs - features the late rock star's Suffragette City, which comes from his seminal album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

Watch it below:

The previous teaser, which aired during the Super Bowl, featured Fleetwood Mac's The Chain, and saw the introduction of new characters to the guardians' group including Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

The original Guardians Of The Galaxy included David Bowie's Moonage Daydream and featured the likes of The Runaways, Marvin Gaye and The Jackson 5.