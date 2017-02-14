WATCH: David Bowie Features On New Guardians Of The Galaxy Teaser

Bowie's Son Duncan Jones Shares Throwback Pic After GRAMMYs
The late icon posthumously won five gongs at last night's awards ceremony.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The late icon's Suffragette City track is used in the film's latest teaser clip.
David Bowie is the latest artist to appear on Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2.
Marvel Entertainment's latest spot - which was unveiled on Sunday (12 February) during the GRAMMYs - features the late rock star's Suffragette City, which comes from his seminal album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.
Watch it below:
The previous teaser, which aired during the Super Bowl, featured Fleetwood Mac's The Chain, and saw the introduction of new characters to the guardians' group including Mantis (Pom Klementieff).
The original Guardians Of The Galaxy included David Bowie's Moonage Daydream and featured the likes of The Runaways, Marvin Gaye and The Jackson 5.
The late icon posthumously won five gongs at last night's awards ceremony.
The Blondie frontwoman told Radio X's Gordon Smart the late rock star was "extremely generous" to the band.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Looking for a new mobile? This old workhorse is the future - again - and it could solve your festival phone problems….
Dave Mustaine has spoken out after the band were called up to receive their award to Metallica's music.
Comments
Powered by Facebook