David Bowie's Lazarus Musical To Become Virtual Reality Experience

David Bowie's Lazarus musical is set to be given the virtual reality treatment.

As WhatsOnStage reports, footage of the production - which stars Michael C Hall - will be screened during the V&A's VHS to VR event, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

The museum will screen the musical - which they recorded during its London run at Kings Cross Theatre in January - on the final day of their event, which runs from from 21 to 30 April 2017.

Find out more about the V&A's VHS to VHS on their official website.