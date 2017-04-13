David Bowie's Lazarus Musical To Become Virtual Reality Experience

Two Rare David Bowie Albums Set For Record Store Day Release
The limited edition records will be made available on 22 April 2017.
The musical will become part of the V&A's Performance Festival this month.
David Bowie's Lazarus musical is set to be given the virtual reality treatment.
As WhatsOnStage reports, footage of the production - which stars Michael C Hall - will be screened during the V&A's VHS to VR event, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.
The museum will screen the musical - which they recorded during its London run at Kings Cross Theatre in January - on the final day of their event, which runs from from 21 to 30 April 2017.
Find out more about the V&A's VHS to VHS on their official website.
The model and businesswoman has posted an image of the teen, who she shares with the late rock star.
