Iman Marks Two Years Of Bowie's Passing With "Love Story" Tribute

David Bowie's widow has shared a throwback image of herself with the late icon on the second anniversary of his death.

Iman has remembered David Bowie by sharing a heartfelt post two years after his passing.

The iconic musician passed away just two days after he turned 69 on January 10 2016 following a private battle with cancer.

Taking to social media to mark the day, the 62-year-old model wrote shared a black and white picture of herself with her late husband, writing: "My favorite love story is ours! #BowieForever #ForeverAndEver".

It follows her tribute on what would have been Bowie's 71st birthday on 8 January, where she shared pictures of the icon as an infant.

1947 - Forever #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) onJan 8, 2018 at 6:55am PST

Bowie's son Duncan Jones also re-shared a picture he'd drawn for his dad the day he told him he was due to be a grandfather.

In a tribute posted to Twitter, the Moon filmaker - whose mother is David’s first wife Mary Angie Bowie - posted a picture of a birthday card he had given to his late father a month after learning he was going to become a father himself.

8th of Jan again. A strange feeling for me.

I know how excited dad was to have a grandson on the way, & I made this card for his birthday having told him a month earlier he was going to be a grandad. Makes me smile at our shared goofy sense of humour.

Happy birthday dad! pic.twitter.com/T46ImqDNGg — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 8, 2018

He captioned the image: “8th of Jan again. A strange feeling for me.

“I know how excited dad was to have a grandson on the way, & I made this card for his birthday having told him a month earlier he was going to be a grandad. Makes me smile at our shared goofy sense of humour.

“Happy birthday dad!”

David Bowie's grandson son Stenton David Jones was born six months after the Space Oddity star passed away, and 46-year-old Duncan shared the same photo of the birthday card on his social media.

Duncan also took to Twitter later on that day to update his fans, telling them he was "pretty cheery" and sharing wisdom his father had imparted on him.

He wrote: "Im actually pretty cheery today! Dad lived ten lives in the years he had! There are many lessons he taught me, but todays most important one is this; don't beat yourself up. Ever. Learn, pick yourself up, & go do something new & brave!"

Im actually pretty cheery today! Dad lived ten lives in the years he had!

There are many lessons he taught me, but todays most important one is this; don't beat yourself up. Ever. Learn, pick yourself up, & go do something new & brave! — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Bowie's widow Iman marked the day by sharing baby pictures of her late husband.

The model, philanthropist and businesswoman shared the cute image of Bowie as a baby, with the caption: "#BowieForever".

On the eve of his Birthday, the 62-year-old former super-model, who shares 17-year-old Alexandria Zahra Jones with the late star, also posted an image which displayed the poignant message: "It's ok not to be ok".

Photographer Mick Rock, known for his iconic pictures of Bowie and various rock legends, shared an image of the Starman on Twitter, writing: "I experienced Bowie above all as a piece of living artwork, constantly modulating and mutating like a series of startling reflections in a cracked mirror. He was fascinating...He was what the times needed and a whole lot more. #bowieforever"

I experienced Bowie above all as a piece of living artwork, constantly modulating and mutating like a series of startling reflections in a cracked mirror. He was fascinating...He was what the times needed and a whole lot more. #bowieforever pic.twitter.com/pmke94adpV — Mick Rock (@TheRealMickRock) January 8, 2018

Friend and collaborator Nile Rogers also took to Twitter yesterday to mark the special occasion, writing: "Happy Birthday @DavidBowieReal You changed my life forever!".

To celebrate what would have been Bowie's 71st birthday, a previously unheard demo of Let's Dance has was also shared.

Listen to it here:

Photo credit: Starmax/PA Images