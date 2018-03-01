How To Buy David Bowie's Record Store Day 2018 LPs

Find out how to get your hands on the rare and unreleased material from the late Ziggy Stardust icon on 21 April.

Rare David Bowie recordings are set to be released for Record Store Day 2018.

Fans of Space Oddity icon - who tragically lost his battle with cancer aged 69 in January 2016 - will get to celebrate the annual event on 21 April with the release of Welcome To The Blackout (Live London '78), a three-LP set.

The collection will include recordings from the iconic singer's Isolar II performances at London's now-demolished Earls Court on June 30 and July 1 in 1978.

There will also be the chance for fans to pick up a 12" single of the first full-length version of Let's Dance, with a live take of the track as the B-side.

Completing the Record Store Day releases will be Bowie Now - a promotional-only LP which was originally brought out exclusively in the US in 1977 - which includes tracks from Heroes and Low.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts hit the headlines this week for revealing he didn't see Bowie as a "musical genius".

The Paint It Black rocker told The Guardian: “I thought people would have been very sad obviously, and he was a lovely guy and he wrote a couple of good songs. But for me, he wasn’t this musical genius.”

Watch this beautiful Bowie tribute from a man and his dog:

On 8 January, Bowie's widow Iman took to Instagram to share a throwback photo, which was captioned: "My favorite love story is ours!"





The model, buisinesswoman and philantropist also shared baby pictures of the rock star, along with the words: 1947 - Forever #BowieForever".