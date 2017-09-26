Celebrating David Bowie Tour Returns To The UK For 2018

The string of dates honouring the late icon will visit Europe again next year.

The tour for the Heroes star - who passed away after a private battle with cancer in 2016 - will see Bowie's former collaborators Mike Garson, Adrian Belew, Angelo Moore and Gaby Moreno come together to play his biggest hits.

Garson - who provided the piano and keyboard backing on the Ziggy Stardust tour in 1972 to 1973 - commented: “The shows had a magic because our intent was to celebrate David with as much love and respect as we could. So many lovely artists from all around the globe contributed and I loved all seven shows as each musician and artist brought their own way of self expression.”

There will also be some special guests and other former Bowie band members who will make surprise appearances along the way.

Celebrating David Bowie creator and producer Angelo Bundini (guitarist Scrote) is also back and excited about the concept for the new show.

He said: “After the last tour, I didn’t really imagine playing more shows because it was insanely difficult to pull off. David’s last tour was in 2004, so I began to wonder what he might do if he were to tour again today. That’s what we’re presenting in 2018.”

Previous special guests on the shows have included: Sting, Gary Oldman, Seal, Perry Farrell, The B-52’s’ Kate Pierson, Ewan McGregor, Simon Le Bon, Gavin Rossdale, La Roux, Joe Elliott, Mr Hudson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Spandau Ballet’s Steve Norman, Corey Taylor, Ian Astbury, Darren Criss, Tony Hadley, Living Colour, The London Community Gospel Choir, and The Harlem Gospel Choir, among many others.

VIP tickets will go on sale Tuesday 26 September with general sale tickets on sale from Friday 29 September 29 at 10am.

Visit www.celebratingdavidbowie.com for more information.

Celebrating David Bowie' 2018 UK dates are as follows:

12 January 12 - London, UK O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

13 January 13 - Manchester, UK O2 Ritz Manchester

15 January 15 - Dublin, Ireland Olympia Theatre

