Damon Abarn: New Gorillaz LP Is The Hardest I've Ever Made

Damon Albarn has said Gorillaz's new Humanz album was probably the "hardest" he's ever made.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart if the fifth studio album took five years off his life, the Blur frontman replied: "It was really hard to make this record, it was probably the hardest record I’ve ever made because it’s based on principals of house music and hip-hop and funk and soul, which are not things I’m necessarily associated with."

Last night the animated outfit dropped the details of the new album and the visuals for four new tracks; Saturnz Barz, Ascension, Andromeda, and We Got The Power.



Talking working with Noel Gallagher - who provided backing vocals on We Got The Power, featuring Savages' Jehnny Beth - he said: "It's really great, he’s fantastic in the studio. Its nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great."



To celebrate the release of their Humanz album - which is set for release on 28 April 2017 - Gorillaz have announced a secret gig for fans in London tonight (24 March), where they will play the album in full.

1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples

2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan

4. Momentz feat. De La Soul

5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger feat. Grace Jones

7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth

Bonus material on Deluxe:

15.The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes