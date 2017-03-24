Damon Abarn: New Gorillaz LP Is The Hardest I've Ever Made

24th March 2017, 11:14

The Britpop legend told Radio X's Gordon Smart why Humanz was one of his most challenging projects.

Damon Albarn 2014

Damon Albarn has said Gorillaz's new Humanz album was probably the "hardest" he's ever made.

Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart if the fifth studio album took five years off his life, the Blur frontman replied: "It was really hard to make this record, it was probably the hardest record I’ve ever made because it’s based on principals of house music and hip-hop and funk and soul, which are not things I’m necessarily associated with."

Last night the animated outfit dropped the details of the new album and the visuals for four new tracks; Saturnz Barz, Ascension, Andromeda, and We Got The Power.

Talking working with Noel Gallagher - who provided backing vocals on We Got The Power, featuring Savages' Jehnny Beth - he said: "It's really great, he’s fantastic in the studio. Its nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great."

Watch the video for We Got The Power here:

To celebrate the release of their Humanz album - which is set for release on 28 April 2017 - Gorillaz have announced a secret gig for fans in London tonight (24 March), where they will play the album in full.

Get the full tracklist for Humanz here:

1. Ascension  feat.  Vince Staples

2. Strobelite  feat.  Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz  feat.  Popcaan

4. Momentz  feat.  De La Soul

5. Submission  feat.  Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger  feat.  Grace Jones

7. Andromeda  feat.  D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival  feat.  Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out  feat.  Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party  feat.  Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar  feat.  Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money  feat.  Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power  feat.  Jehnny Beth

 Bonus material on Deluxe:

15.The Apprentice  feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House  feat.  Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body  feat.  Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape  feat.  Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz  feat.  Brandon Markell Holmes

