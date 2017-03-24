Damon Abarn: New Gorillaz LP Is The Hardest I've Ever Made

Damon Albarn Gives Fan Gorillaz Album Update
According to one lucky fan, their fifth LP is complete and "rehearsals" are now underway.
The Britpop legend told Radio X's Gordon Smart why Humanz was one of his most challenging projects.
Damon Albarn has said Gorillaz's new Humanz album was probably the "hardest" he's ever made.
Asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart if the fifth studio album took five years off his life, the Blur frontman replied: "It was really hard to make this record, it was probably the hardest record I’ve ever made because it’s based on principals of house music and hip-hop and funk and soul, which are not things I’m necessarily associated with."
Last night the animated outfit dropped the details of the new album and the visuals for four new tracks; Saturnz Barz, Ascension, Andromeda, and We Got The Power.
Talking working with Noel Gallagher - who provided backing vocals on We Got The Power, featuring Savages' Jehnny Beth - he said: "It's really great, he’s fantastic in the studio. Its nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great."
Watch the video for We Got The Power here:
To celebrate the release of their Humanz album - which is set for release on 28 April 2017 - Gorillaz have announced a secret gig for fans in London tonight (24 March), where they will play the album in full.
1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples
2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett
3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan
4. Momentz feat. De La Soul
5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela
6. Charger feat. Grace Jones
7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.
8. Busted and Blue
9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton
10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T
11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz
12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis
13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine
14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth
15.The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK
16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett
17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà
18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis
19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes
