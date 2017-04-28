Damon Albarn Won't "Ever" Work With Adele Again...

Damon Albarn Talks Blur's Future & The Chance Of New Music
The Britpop legend maintains they're "all really good friends".
The Gorillaz man has discussed the Hello singer again in a new interview.
Damon Albarn has said he'll will never work with Adele.
The Blur frontman spent time in the studio with the singer for her 25 LP, but things seemed to turn sour when none of his songs made the cut.
Now, in a new interview with The Sun, it looks like he's completely ruled out working with the singer again.
Talking about the success of Gorillaz's Demon Days album, Albarn said: "It wasn't quite Adele but I will never be Adele . . . or ever work with her!"
When the 28-year-old singer's album came out, Damon labelled it "very middle of the road," prompting Adele to say she wished she'd never worked with him.
Revealing their studio sessions, he explained: "Adele asked me to work with her and I took the time out for her. And I'm not a producer, so
... I don't know what is happening really. Will she use any of the stuff? I don't think so. Let's wait and see. The thing is, she's very insecure. And she doesn't need to be, she's still so young."
Adele responded to the Tender singer's comments, saying: "It ended up being one of those 'don't meet your idol' moments. And the saddest thing was that I was such a big Blur fan growing up. But it was sad, and I regret hanging out with him."
Adele - who has a four-year-old son Angelo with husband Simon Konecki - explained: "None of it suited my record. He said I was insecure, when I'm the least insecure person I know. "I was asking his opinion about my fears, about coming back with a child involved - because he has a child - and then he calls me insecure!"
