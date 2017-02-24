Damon Albarn Gives Fan Gorillaz Album Update

Damon Albarn has reportedly confirmed that Gorillaz have finished their new album and are preparing to take it on tour.

According to Jack Winstanley- a fan who bumped into him earlier this week, the fifth release for the animated band is complete.

After showing-off his selfie with the Gorillaz co-creator and Blur frontman, he divulged that: "he told me he'd got a new hat for the gorillaz tour and started dancing I'm literally crying".

@_JackWinstanley he told me he'd got a new hat for the gorillaz tour and started dancing I'm literally crying — Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 22, 2017

When asked if the OBE had said anything else, he added: "he says they've just finished the album and they're rehearsing right now!! :)"

@sidneyphlegm he says they've just finished the album and they're rehearsing right now!! :) — Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 23, 2017

The new album will mark the band's fifth studio release since 2011's The Fall.

So far, the only new music the to come from the animated band is anti-Trump track , which features Mercury Prize-winner Benjamin Clementine.

Watch the video for Hallelujah Money here: