Damon Albarn Gives Fan Gorillaz Album Update

Gorillaz's Murdoc Reveals Whether He's A Blur Or Oasis Man
The animated bassist discusses the 90s Britpop rivals in a hilarious new interview.
According to one lucky fan, their fifth LP is complete and "rehearsals" are now underway.
Damon Albarn has reportedly confirmed that Gorillaz have finished their new album and are preparing to take it on tour.
According to Jack Winstanley- a fan who bumped into him earlier this week, the fifth release for the animated band is complete.
DAMON FUCKING ALBARN pic.twitter.com/z4ZQ5z0asA— Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 22, 2017
After showing-off his selfie with the Gorillaz co-creator and Blur frontman, he divulged that: "he told me he'd got a new hat for the gorillaz tour and started dancing I'm literally crying".
@_JackWinstanley he told me he'd got a new hat for the gorillaz tour and started dancing I'm literally crying— Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 22, 2017
When asked if the OBE had said anything else, he added: "he says they've just finished the album and they're rehearsing right now!! :)"
@sidneyphlegm he says they've just finished the album and they're rehearsing right now!! :)— Jack (@_JackWinstanley) February 23, 2017
The new album will mark the band's fifth studio release since 2011's The Fall.
So far, the only new music the to come from the animated band is anti-Trump track , which features Mercury Prize-winner Benjamin Clementine.
Watch the video for Hallelujah Money here:
The co-creator of the animated outfit even posed for a photo with the lucky lads.
The BRIT Award-winner revealed he's still hoping for Wellard.
The former Oasis frontman has commented on the company his estranged sibling kept at the BRIT Awards.
