Damon Albarn Gives Fan Gorillaz Album Update

24th February 2017, 15:54

According to one lucky fan, their fifth LP is complete and "rehearsals" are now underway.

Damon Albarn pointing

Damon Albarn has reportedly confirmed that Gorillaz have finished their new album and are preparing to take it on tour. 

According to Jack Winstanley- a fan who bumped into him earlier this week, the fifth release for the animated band is complete. 

After showing-off his selfie with the Gorillaz co-creator and Blur frontman, he divulged that: "he told me he'd got a new hat for the gorillaz tour and started dancing I'm literally crying".

When asked if the OBE had said anything else, he added: "he says they've just finished the album and they're rehearsing right now!! :)"

The new album will mark the band's fifth studio release since 2011's The Fall. 

So far, the only new music the to come from the animated band is anti-Trump track , which features Mercury Prize-winner Benjamin Clementine.

Watch the video for Hallelujah Money here:

Comments

More on Damon Albarn

More on Blur

Now Playing

Gordon Smart

7pm - 10pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Gordon Smart

News