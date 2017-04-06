Damon Albarn Has Over 40 More Gorillaz Tracks

Damon Albarn has so many songs left over that didn't make Gorillaz LP Humanz that he can stay in "the game" for a while.

The Blur frontman revealed he has over 40 tracks that are currently unused, hinting that there could more music from the animated band.

In a preview clip for his interview on Zane Lowe's Apple Beats 1 show, he said: "I'm just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn't work out and finishing them.

"I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon."

The 49-year-old rocker recently told Radio X's Gordon Smart their first album since 2011's The Fall will sound like funk band Earth, Wind and Fire.

Speaking about the star-studded record, which features collaborations with the likes of Rag 'n' Bone Man, Noel Gallagher and De La Soul, he said: "I wanted to make a real funk band like Earth, Wind and Fire or that kind of ilk, that's what this whole record is kind of, sort of heading towards - that big, kind of, joyous party."

As well has being a "funk" album, Damon said he also hopes fans can listen to it and feel "terribly melancholic".

Asked if it is a funk record, he said: "Yeah, yeah, this band's got the funk. This time I really wanted to make a ... call it a party record, a dance record, a record you could party to and dance to, but also sit in your room on your own and become terribly melancholic over. I did set out to make an urgent, joyous and painful record and I think we've achieved that."

Humanz is set for release on 28 April 2017.