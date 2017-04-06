Damon Albarn Has Over 40 More Gorillaz Tracks

Damon Albarn Told Gorillaz Collaborators To Imagine Trump Won
The Britpop legend told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the thought process behind Gorillaz's new Humanz LP.
The Blur man said he has so much material to finish, he can stay in "the game" for a while.
Damon Albarn has so many songs left over that didn't make Gorillaz LP Humanz that he can stay in "the game" for a while.
The Blur frontman revealed he has over 40 tracks that are currently unused, hinting that there could more music from the animated band.
In a preview clip for his interview on Zane Lowe's Apple Beats 1 show, he said: "I'm just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn't work out and finishing them.
"I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon."
The 49-year-old rocker recently told Radio X's Gordon Smart their first album since 2011's The Fall will sound like funk band Earth, Wind and Fire.
Speaking about the star-studded record, which features collaborations with the likes of Rag 'n' Bone Man, Noel Gallagher and De La Soul, he said: "I wanted to make a real funk band like Earth, Wind and Fire or that kind of ilk, that's what this whole record is kind of, sort of heading towards - that big, kind of, joyous party."
As well has being a "funk" album, Damon said he also hopes fans can listen to it and feel "terribly melancholic".
Asked if it is a funk record, he said: "Yeah, yeah, this band's got the funk. This time I really wanted to make a ... call it a party record, a dance record, a record you could party to and dance to, but also sit in your room on your own and become terribly melancholic over. I did set out to make an urgent, joyous and painful record and I think we've achieved that."
Humanz is set for release on 28 April 2017.
The Blur man and animated band's co-creator revealed their fifth album will get "under your skin".
