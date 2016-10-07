Damon Albarn Just Gave Gorillaz Fans An Album Update

Damon Albarn Won't "Ever" Work With Adele Again...
The Gorillaz man has discussed the Hello singer again in a new interview.
The co-creator of the animated outfit even posed for a photo with the lucky lads.
Damon Albarn has shared an update on the progress of the new Gorillaz album.
According to Reddit user, PlacidBurrito, who bumped into the Blur frontman on the street, Albarn told them there was "two weeks left of recording" their fifth studio album.
See their picture below:
Damon: Two weeks left of recording and the album's finished [WITH PHOTO]
This week, the Gorillaz geared up their fans for the release, by releasing a digital booklet called The Book Of Noodle, telling the story of their lead guitarist unleashing an evil shapeshifter.
The band also teamed up with Jaguar Racing and announced Noodle as the band's new Global Ambassador.
Watch their video below:
The Britpop legend maintains they're "all really good friends".
See Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon claim Modern Life Is Rubbish live in 1993… and it’s pretty amazing.
The rocker talks featuring on Gorillaz's We Got The Power, while Damon Albarn thinks Liam Gallagher would have a "fantastic one-liner" about their collab.
Find out when you can see the film and get new pictures courtesy of Edinburgh International Film Festival.
As Emily Eavis teases more secrets still to come, Radio X ponders which "really big" acts could turn up to the festival this year.
