Damon Albarn Just Gave Gorillaz Fans An Album Update

Damon Albarn has shared an update on the progress of the new Gorillaz album.

According to Reddit user, PlacidBurrito, who bumped into the Blur frontman on the street, Albarn told them there was "two weeks left of recording" their fifth studio album.

See their picture below:

This week, the Gorillaz geared up their fans for the release, by releasing a digital booklet called The Book Of Noodle, telling the story of their lead guitarist unleashing an evil shapeshifter.

The band also teamed up with Jaguar Racing and announced Noodle as the band's new Global Ambassador.

Watch their video below: