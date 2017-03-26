Damon Albarn Told Gorillaz Collaborators To Imagine Trump Won

Damon Albarn told Gorillaz collaborators to imagine what it would be like if Donald Trump won the US Presidency before it actually happened.

Speaking about the political elements of fifth album, Humanz, the Blur frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "When we started talking to people about what we were looking for in them collaborating was: 'Imagine how you’d feel the night that Trump won'".

He explained: "This particular dark fantasy was imagine what it would be like if something happened that no one expected, that changed everything. How would we feel after that night? How would we party? Or would we party? How would we communicate with each other? How would we feel about such an uncertain mourning?"

Watch their previously released anti-Trump video Hallelujah Money featuring Benjamin Clementine:

"It was really hard to make this record," admitted Albarn. "It was probably the hardest record I’ve ever made because it’s based on principals of house music and hip-hop and funk and soul, which are not things I’m necessarily associated with."

Talking about working with Noel Gallagher - who provided backing vocals on We Got The Power, featuring Savages' Jehnny Beth - he said: "It's really great, he’s fantastic in the studio. Its nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great."

Last night the animated outfit dropped the details of the new album and the visuals for four new tracks; Saturnz Barz, Ascension, Andromeda, and We Got The Power.

Watch the video to We Got The Power here:

Damon Albarn and co. also played the album in full on Friday (24 March) at a secret London location.

GET THE FULL TRACKLIST FOR HUMANZ HERE:

1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples

2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan

4. Momentz feat. De La Soul

5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger feat. Grace Jones

7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth

BONUS MATERIAL ON DELUXE:

15.The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes