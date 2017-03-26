Damon Albarn Told Gorillaz Collaborators To Imagine Trump Won

26th March 2017, 09:37

The Britpop legend told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the thought process behind Gorillaz's new Humanz LP.

Damon Albarn and Donald Trump

Damon Albarn told Gorillaz collaborators to imagine what it would be like if Donald Trump won the US Presidency before it actually happened.

Speaking about the political elements of fifth album, Humanz, the Blur frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "When we started talking to people about what we were looking for in them collaborating was: 'Imagine how you’d feel the night that Trump won'". 

He explained: "This particular dark fantasy was imagine what it would be like if something happened that no one expected, that changed everything.  How would we feel after that night? How would we party? Or would we party? How would we communicate with each other? How would we feel about such an uncertain mourning?"

Watch their previously released anti-Trump video Hallelujah Money featuring Benjamin Clementine:

"It was really hard to make this record," admitted Albarn. "It was probably the hardest record I’ve ever made because it’s based on principals of house music and hip-hop and funk and soul, which are not things I’m necessarily associated with."

Talking about working with Noel Gallagher   - who provided backing vocals on We Got The Power, featuring Savages' Jehnny Beth - he said: "It's really great, he’s fantastic in the studio. Its nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great."

Last night the animated outfit dropped the details of the new album and the visuals for four new tracks; Saturnz Barz, Ascension, Andromeda, and We Got The Power.   

Watch the video to We Got The Power here: 

Damon Albarn and co. also played the album in full on Friday (24 March) at a secret London location. 

GET THE FULL TRACKLIST FOR HUMANZ HERE:

1. Ascension    feat.    Vince Staples

2. Strobelite    feat.    Peven Everett

3. Saturnz Barz    feat.    Popcaan

4. Momentz    feat.    De La Soul

5. Submission    feat.    Danny Brown & Kelela

6. Charger    feat.    Grace Jones

7. Andromeda    feat.    D.R.A.M.

8. Busted and Blue

9. Carnival    feat.    Anthony Hamilton

10. Let Me Out    feat.    Mavis Staples & Pusha T

11. Sex Murder Party    feat.    Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz

12. She’s My Collar    feat.    Kali Uchis

13. Hallelujah Money    feat.    Benjamin Clementine

14. We Got The Power    feat.    Jehnny Beth

 BONUS MATERIAL ON DELUXE:

15.The Apprentice    feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK

16. Halfway To The Halfway House    feat.    Peven Everett

17. Out Of Body    feat.    Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà

18. Ticker Tape    feat.    Carly Simon & Kali Uchis

19. Circle Of Friendz    feat.    Brandon Markell Holmes

News