Damon Albarn Told Gorillaz Collaborators To Imagine Trump Won

Damon Albarn: Gorillaz's Humanz Is The Kind Of Album You Have To Listen To Seven Times
The Blur man and animated band's co-creator revealed their fifth album will get "under your skin".
The Britpop legend told Radio X's Gordon Smart about the thought process behind Gorillaz's new Humanz LP.
Damon Albarn told Gorillaz collaborators to imagine what it would be like if Donald Trump won the US Presidency before it actually happened.
Speaking about the political elements of fifth album, Humanz, the Blur frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart: "When we started talking to people about what we were looking for in them collaborating was: 'Imagine how you’d feel the night that Trump won'".
He explained: "This particular dark fantasy was imagine what it would be like if something happened that no one expected, that changed everything. How would we feel after that night? How would we party? Or would we party? How would we communicate with each other? How would we feel about such an uncertain mourning?"
Watch their previously released anti-Trump video Hallelujah Money featuring Benjamin Clementine:
"It was really hard to make this record," admitted Albarn. "It was probably the hardest record I’ve ever made because it’s based on principals of house music and hip-hop and funk and soul, which are not things I’m necessarily associated with."
Talking about working with Noel Gallagher - who provided backing vocals on We Got The Power, featuring Savages' Jehnny Beth - he said: "It's really great, he’s fantastic in the studio. Its nice when you see how someone goes about their business. He’s great."
Last night the animated outfit dropped the details of the new album and the visuals for four new tracks; Saturnz Barz, Ascension, Andromeda, and We Got The Power.
Watch the video to We Got The Power here:
Damon Albarn and co. also played the album in full on Friday (24 March) at a secret London location.
1. Ascension feat. Vince Staples
2. Strobelite feat. Peven Everett
3. Saturnz Barz feat. Popcaan
4. Momentz feat. De La Soul
5. Submission feat. Danny Brown & Kelela
6. Charger feat. Grace Jones
7. Andromeda feat. D.R.A.M.
8. Busted and Blue
9. Carnival feat. Anthony Hamilton
10. Let Me Out feat. Mavis Staples & Pusha T
11. Sex Murder Party feat. Jamie Principle & Zebra Katz
12. She’s My Collar feat. Kali Uchis
13. Hallelujah Money feat. Benjamin Clementine
14. We Got The Power feat. Jehnny Beth
15.The Apprentice feat. Rag’n’ Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK
16. Halfway To The Halfway House feat. Peven Everett
17. Out Of Body feat. Kilo Kish, Zebra Katz & Imani Vonshà
18. Ticker Tape feat. Carly Simon & Kali Uchis
19. Circle Of Friendz feat. Brandon Markell Holmes
The Britpop legend told Radio X's Gordon Smart why Humanz was one of his most challenging projects.
The animated band will play their fifth album in its entirety at a secret London location on 24 March.
To mark Damon Albarn's birthday, we’re taking a look at the icon's side projects and all the unlikely friends he’s made because of them!
