Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots

DAMON ALBARN TAKES Radio X'S JOHN KENNEDY THROUGH EVERYDAY ROBOTS TRACK BY TRACK

Guests include producer extraordinaire Brian Eno (who Damon met in his local gym!), Natasha Khan aka Bat For Lashes and the Leytonstone City Mission Choir on backing vocals.



Of going it alone for the first time, Albarn told Radio X: "I do have a kind of problem with the term 'solo' generally because it doesn't mean anything does it? You don't make a record entirely on your own. You can't. I mean... you can, but I don't.



"Any record's a collaboration. In this instance, yes, it is a very personal record and it's got my name on it but, for me, I've always written the songs I've sung on. I don't think it's a big deal."

TRACK LISTING



Everyday Robots

Hostiles

Lonely Press Play

Mr. Tembo

Parakeet

The Selfish Giant

You and Me

Hollow Ponds

Seven High

Photographs (You are Taking Now)

The History of a Cheating Heart

Heavy Seas of Love

