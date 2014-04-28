Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots

The Blur man goes completely solo for the first time, with a little help from his famous friends. Radio X's John Kennedy finds out more.

Damon Albarn - Everyday Robots

DAMON ALBARN TAKES Radio X'S JOHN KENNEDY THROUGH EVERYDAY ROBOTS TRACK BY TRACK

Guests include producer extraordinaire Brian Eno (who Damon met in his local gym!), Natasha Khan aka Bat For Lashes and the Leytonstone City Mission Choir on backing vocals.

Of going it alone for the first time, Albarn told Radio X: "I do have a kind of problem with the term 'solo' generally because it doesn't mean anything does it? You don't make a record entirely on your own. You can't. I mean... you can, but I don't.

"Any record's a collaboration. In this instance, yes, it is a very personal record and it's got my name on it but, for me, I've always written the songs I've sung on. I don't think it's a big deal."

TRACK LISTING

Everyday Robots
Hostiles
Lonely Press Play
Mr. Tembo
Parakeet
The Selfish Giant
You and Me
Hollow Ponds
Seven High
Photographs (You are Taking Now)
The History of a Cheating Heart
Heavy Seas of Love

 

WATCH THE OFFICIAL VIDEOS

EVERYDAY ROBOTS

LONELY PRESS PLAY

 HEAVY SEAS OF LOVE

 LISTEN AND DOWNLOAD

