WATCH: Sean Hughes Meeting The Cure Is Brilliant

17 October 2017, 12:04

The legendary band appeared with the late comedian on his sitcom back in 1993: “Mum!”

If you’re of a certain age, you were probably gutted to hear of the death of comedian Sean Hughes yesterday (16 October), aged just 51.

Aside from his stand-up career and his long tenure as a team captain on the BBC’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Hughes also had a Channel 4 sitcom called, not unreasonably, Sean’s Show.

Running for two series between 1992 and 1993, the programme was a surreal version of a sitcom, as Hughes was aware he was in a TV show, aware of the audience, had conversations with a talking spider called Elvis, listened to The Smiths and housed a group of Bosnian refugees in his spare room, who just watched TV.

The final episode aired on 29 December 1993 and concerned Sean’s discovery that he was adopted. As he searches for his long-lost mother, he spots a familiar face in the pub. Watch the clip for the bizarre revelation.

The love-in between The Cure and Sean Hughes continued as the comedian later appeared with fellow laff-maker Rob Newman (of The Mary Whitehouse Experience fame) in the video for the band’s bizarre single, The 13th.

RIP Sean!

