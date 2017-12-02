Are The Cure Planning Something For Their 40th Anniversary?

2 December 2017, 07:00

The Cure 2013

Tim Pope, the man behind the band’s classic videos, has confirmed that he will be collaborating with Robert Smith in 2018…

Fans of The Cure have been sent into overdrive after the man behind their most famous videos confirmed that he’d be working on a special project in 2018.

Next year marks 40 years since Robert Smith and co released their very first single and there’s been much speculation as to whether they would be playing any gigs to mark the occasion.

Now film director Tim Pope has tweeted that he will be collaborating with Smith on a new project for the anniversary, leading to even more thoughts as to what it could be.

Pope was responsible for most of The Cure’s memorable music videos, including The Love Cats, In Between Days, Friday I’m In Love and the famous clip for Close To Me that saw the band trapped in the wardrobe on the side of a cliff.

Could it be a reissue of Pope's acclaimed live film of the band, The Cure In Orange, shot in 1986? Another collection of videos? Or even some rare footage? Let's hope they include this clip of The Cure on TV with a drunken Bananarama...

Former Cure drummer and keyboard player Lol Tolhurst tweeted that he had “a few surprises” for 2018, but had to quickly clarify that they weren’t related to his old band…!

Meanwhile, New York clothes designer Brendon Babenzien has released a collection of Cure-related clothing on his label Noah, all approved by Robert Smith himself. 

Cure Noah Merchandise

The items range from designer tshirts featuring album artwork to a polka dot shirt in the style of 1989-era Smith. There’s also a leather jacket with the Boys Don’t Cry logo on the back, for a mean $798.

 Cure Noah Merchandise

Brendon says: “No one has been able to combine wit and sarcasm, dreamy lyrics, sadness and pop tunes all at the same time like The Cure. They haven't done this just once or twice. They've done it time and time again over the decades.”

 Cure Noah Merchandise

Cure photo by Andy Vella

The Cure Songs

The Cure Latest

See more The Cure Latest

Johnny Marr Cribs Live

Guiding Lights: The Best Mentors In Rock

The Beatles in 1963

Do You Remember The First Time? The 50 Best Debut Singles

Sean Hughes and Robert Smith The Cure 1997

WATCH: Sean Hughes Meeting The Cure Is Brilliant

1980s Album Covers

QUIZ: Can You Match The 80s Artist To Their Album Cover?

R.E.M. - Document album cover

The Best Albums Of 1987