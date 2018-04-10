Robert Smith Talks The Cure Headlining Glastonbury...

The Cure. Picture: Press

The Cure frontman has discussed making new music, and whether the band will headline the Pyramid Stage, despite not having a "happy history" with the festival.

Robert Smith has talked about the possibility of The Cure playing Glastonbury.

Asked if the Just Like Heaven legends would headline the festival again, he told BBC 6 Music: "Yeah, maybe. We haven't had a happy history with Glastonbury over the years.

"Although we've headlined three times, we've never been on the best of terms."I don't know if they forgive and forget. There are enough other festivals for us to play.

The Cure headlined the famous Somerset festival in 1986, 1990 and 1995, and their frontman has previously been candid about their experience, which included a festival-goer being air-lifted hospital.

Speaking about their 1990 set in an edition of The Cure newsletter from December of the same year, the Lullaby singer said: "Glastonbury was ok, but its organisation does leave an awful lot to be desired.

"There should have been crush barriers in the main field - the one particular incident down the front with the girl being given the kiss of life shocked us a bit too much to really get into the set."

The Telegraph's review of the festival mirrored Robert Smith's sentiment at the time, describing the scenes as like a "war zone," writing: "Interruption by helicopter or ambulance was the least of the problems facing the performers on the celebrated Pyramid stage: these were hardly the ideal conditions to demonstrate artistic excellence."

Meanwhile, The Close to Me singer - who is curating this year's Meltdown festival at London's Southbank and is set to perform himself - admits the role has inspired him to get back into the studio.

I've listened to more new music in the last six months than I ever have, he mused.

"I've suddenly fallen in love with the idea of writing new songs, so it's had a really good effect on me."

The Cure will mark their 40th anniversary as a band with a special gig at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park this summer.

Excited to announce our 5th headliner... @TheCure​! As part of their 40th anniversary, they’ll join us on Saturday 7 July with @Interpol​ @Goldfrapp​ @Editorsofficial @rideox4 @slowdiveband @TheTwilightSad + more TBA.

Tickets go on sale 9am Friday (I'm in love)

Come one come all! pic.twitter.com/Ep38Q0621t — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) December 12, 2017

