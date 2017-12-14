Director Announces 40th Anniversary Film On The Cure

Tim Pope announces he will collaborate with Robert Smith on a documentary on the iconic band.

The Cure have confirmed that they will be not only playing a huge London show to mark their 40th anniversary in 2018… but there will also be a major, exhaustive documentary on the band’s history.

Tim Pope, who directed the band’s famous videos - including Close To Me, The Love Cats and Friday I’m In Love - tweeted that he will be collaborating with frontman and founder Robert Smith on “a feature-length, chronological documentary of The Cure’s history from the 1970s via present day to the future.”

He continued: “Robert himself will tell the story and this will work alongside other events for the band’s 40-year celebration.

“The film to which I will bring my own style of jiggery-pokery will use as well as 'old favourites' a cornucopia of material from Robert’s collection which has never been seen before: Super-8; interviews; bootlegs; rare performances; behind-the-scenes, blah.”

Earlier, Pope tweeted that Smith had sent him a huge stack of archive material, saying: “50 boxes of ‘stuff’ has just arrived at mine. Just peeked and apart from dust they seem to be filled with what looks like films, photographs, memorabilia. They go by the year. Hm. Can’t wait to get cracking, though might take me a while.”

This week, The Cure announced that they would be headlining British Summertime Hyde Park on 7 July 2018, as a special one-off 40th anniversary show. The bill also includes Interpol, Goldfrapp, Editors, Ride and more.

Tickets go onsale at 9am on Friday 15 December.