WATCH: James Corden Joins Coldplay For New Tom Petty Tribute

Chris Martin and co. were joined by The Late Late show presenter at their Rose Bowl gig.

James Corden joined Coldplay on stage to perform Tom Petty's Free Fallin' this weekend.

Watch their clip of the moment above.

The band played a show at the Rose Bowl in Pasedena, Calfornia on Friday (6 October), when Chris Martin called up Corden, who he called his "harmonising brother in arms" to sing the track with the accompaniment of Regiment Horns.

The Yellow outfit were one of the first artists to pay tribute to Tom Petty, performing the song at late notice after hearing of his passing last week.

Watch them sing the track with R.E.M's Peter Buck:

It's also not the first time Corden has joined the band on stage. Back in August 2016, the Carpool Karaoke creator took to the stage at the Rose Bowl to sing Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U with the band.

Watch it here:

Corden may be having the time of his life, but his Carpool Karaoke segment caught a bit of flack recently, when Foo Fighters admitted shooting it "got less fun" as it went on.

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway.'"

While Dave Grohl found it "a little uncomfortable" singing his own songs, he credited Corden for "definitely" being a genuine music-lover.

“And he’s a very nice guy," added the Everlong singer. "But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”

After Smear said that “singing other people’s songs would have been easier”, Grohl added: “I could do that all day. We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why.”

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recalled the time that they played SNL and Christopher Walken asked them how to pronounce their name.

Watch our video below to hear his story and Dave's hilarious impression: