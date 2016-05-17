WATCH: Coldplay Release Surreal Up And Up Video

Coldplay
Chris Martin's gang and their brand of stadium-friendly tunes took on the world - and won.
All is not what it seems in their latest promo.
Coldplay have released the video to their Up And Up single.
The Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia-directed promo sees the likes of a football pitch on a kitchen sponge, popcorn sprouting from a volcano and Coldplay sitting on top of the world..
Watch it below:
We have no idea what it all means, but it makes for a pretty stunning video...
