WATCH: Coldplay Release Surreal Up And Up Video

17th May 2016, 09:00

All is not what it seems in their latest promo.

Coldplay Up and Up still

Coldplay have released the video to their Up And Up single. 

The Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia-directed promo sees the likes of a football pitch on a kitchen sponge, popcorn sprouting from a volcano and Coldplay sitting on top of the world..

Watch it below:

We have no idea what it all means, but it makes for a pretty stunning video...

