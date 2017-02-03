WATCH: Coldplay Lend Track To Video For Refugee Charity

Coldplay
Chris Martin's gang and their brand of stadium-friendly tunes took on the world - and won.
The band have partnered with the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, which supports refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution.
Coldplay have partnered with the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and featured their Don't Panic track in a chilling new video.
Watch it below:
.@moas_eu rescue 1000s who risk death searching for a better life. We’re proud to support their life-saving work. https://t.co/Q6BQ0rbsY2 pic.twitter.com/PF9OUo2jYx— Coldplay (@coldplay) February 2, 2017
The organisation, which is dedicated to helping refugees and migrants flee war and persecution, have joined forces with the British band to help those "who risk death at sea".
As Rolling Stone reports, frontman Chris Martin said of the announcement: "Every year, MOAS rescue thousands of people who risk death at sea while searching for a better life".
He added: "But for an accident of geography, those people could be us and we could be them. For this reason, we're proud to support MOAS' life-saving work."
Visit moas.eu/patrons to donate to the charity,
