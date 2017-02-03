WATCH: Coldplay Lend Track To Video For Refugee Charity

3rd February 2017, 10:00

The band have partnered with the Migrant Offshore Aid Station, which supports refugees and migrants fleeing war and persecution.

Coldplay 2016

Coldplay have partnered with the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and featured their Don't Panic track in a chilling new video. 

Watch it below:

The organisation, which is dedicated to helping refugees and migrants flee war and persecution, have joined forces with the British band to help those "who risk death at sea".

As Rolling Stone reports, frontman Chris Martin said of the announcement: "Every year, MOAS rescue thousands of people who risk death at sea while searching for a better life".

He added: "But for an accident of geography, those people could be us and we could be them. For this reason, we're proud to support MOAS' life-saving work."

Visit moas.eu/patrons to donate to the charity, 

Comments

Latest Coldplay Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

MORE ON COLDPLAY

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

1pm - 4pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

News