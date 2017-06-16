WATCH: Coldplay Drop All I Can Think About Is You Track

Coldplay
Chris Martin's gang and their brand of stadium-friendly tunes took on the world - and won.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See the stunning animated lyric video for the band's latest single, which comes from their forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP.
Coldplay have released a brand new song today (16 June).
The track is taken from the band's Kaleidoscope EP, which is set for release on 4 August 2017 and is available to pre-order from Coldplay.com.
Watch their mesmerising animated lyric video here:
Brian Eno and Peter Chivers have also created a new app to accompany the song Hypnotised from the EP. The app allows fans to play along with the track, which was released in February, at shows or at home. It can be downloaded for free via coldplay.com/apps.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
The Brighton rockers told Radio X's Gordon Smart they were more "clued-up" when it came to recording their How Did We Get So Dark? LP.
The singer-songwriter says Don’t Matter Now is a message to himself to “chill out a bit”.
Comments
Powered by Facebook