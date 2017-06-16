WATCH: Coldplay Drop All I Can Think About Is You Track

16th June 2017, 10:16

See the stunning animated lyric video for the band's latest single, which comes from their forthcoming Kaleidoscope EP.

Coldplay 2016

Coldplay have released a brand new song today (16 June).

The track is taken from the band's Kaleidoscope EP, which is set for release on 4 August 2017 and is available to pre-order from Coldplay.com.

Watch their mesmerising animated lyric video here:

Brian Eno and Peter Chivers have also created a new app to accompany the song Hypnotised from the EP. The app allows fans to play along with the track, which was released in February, at shows or at home. It can be downloaded for free via coldplay.com/apps.

See the tracklist for their Kaleidoscope EP:

  1. All I Can Think About Is You
  2. Miracles (Someone Special) - Coldplay & Big Sean
  3. A L I E N S
  4. Something Just Like This (Tokyo Remix) - Coldplay & The Chainsmokers
  5. Hypnotised

