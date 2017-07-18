WATCH: Coldplay Celebrate U.S. Immigrants In New Lyric Video

Coldplay have unveiled a lyric video for their latest track, featuring Big Sean.

The video, which was directed by Ben Mor - who was also at the helm for their Hymn For The Weekend promo - is based on historical images from the 19th and 20th century and celebrates America's history of welcoming immigrants from across the world.

The song is taken from the band's Kaleidoscope EP, which is free to stream and download now and is available on CD and vinyl from 4 August.

See the full tracklisting of Kaleidoscope below:

All I Can Think About Is You Miracles (Someone Special) - Coldplay & Big Sean A L I E N S Something Just Like This (Tokyo Remix) - Coldplay & The Chainsmokers Hypnotised

Meanwhile, Coldplay are still taking their A Head Full Of Dream Tour across the world, playing Paris' Stade de France tonight (18 July) before heading off to New York's Met Life Stadium.

The Dublin leg of their dates saw the band invite a special guest onto the stage for a performance on their C-Stage.

Chris Martin and co. also played a huge part in the One Love Manchester benefit concert, performing a selection of their biggest hits and offering a helping hand to a few Oasis tracks too.

Watch Chris Martin lead the crowd in singing Don't Look Back In Anger to Ariana Grande:

See him accompany Liam Gallagher on guitar during his performance of Live Forever

