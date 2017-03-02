WATCH: Coldplay Announce Kaleidoscope EP & Hypnotised Lyric Video

Coldplay have announced a new EP and new lyric video for Chris Martin's 40th birthday.

Kaleidoscope is the title of their mini-album, and from it comes a moving "non-single" Hypnotised- which you can listen to here.

Watch the Mary Wigmore-created lyric video to Hypnotised below:

The track comes in strong contrast to their Something Just Like This single- a collaboration made with electronic duo Chainsmokers - which also features on the record.

Coldplay's new five-track EP is set for release on 2 June 2017.

Get the full tracklist for their Hypnotised EP here:

1. All I Can Think About It You.

2. Something Just Like This.

3. Miracles 2

4. A L I E N S

5. Hypnotised