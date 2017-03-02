WATCH: Coldplay Announce Kaleidoscope EP & Hypnotised Lyric Video

Coldplay
Chris Martin's gang and their brand of stadium-friendly tunes took on the world - and won.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The details of their new five-track EP, set for release on 2 June 2017, comes on Chris Martin's 40th Birthday.
Coldplay have announced a new EP and new lyric video for Chris Martin's 40th birthday.
Kaleidoscope is the title of their mini-album, and from it comes a moving "non-single" Hypnotised- which you can listen to here.
Watch the Mary Wigmore-created lyric video to Hypnotised below:
The track comes in strong contrast to their Something Just Like This single- a collaboration made with electronic duo Chainsmokers - which also features on the record.
Coldplay's new five-track EP is set for release on 2 June 2017.
1. All I Can Think About It You.
2. Something Just Like This.
3. Miracles 2
4. A L I E N S
5. Hypnotised
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The new visuals see the Arctic Monkeys frontman working in the studio with the budding US star.
The Kong actor has proved once again what a legend he is after visiting the daytime show.
Comments
Powered by Facebook