WATCH: When James Corden And Coldplay Covered Prince

Coldplay
Chris Martin's gang and their brand of stadium-friendly tunes took on the world - and won.
James Corden & Coldplay sing Nothing Compares 2 U
Credit: YouTube/Coldplay Official
03:49
Celebrate James Corden's 39th Birthday with this epic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U.
We're celebrating James Corden's birthday today by remembering the time he joined forces with Coldplay to perform a cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U.
Watch them above in a video posted to the Coldplay Official YouTube account in 2016.
Taking to the stage at their gig at the LA Rose Bowl ahead of his birthday this time last year (21 August), The Late Late Show presenter paid tribute to the Purple One with a rendition of his classic track, which was made famous by Sinead O'Connor in 1990.
And if that wasn't enough of a treat, Chris Martin sang happy birthday to the Carpool Karaoke presenter and presented him with a cake.
Addressing the crowd before their epic duet, Corden said: "So this is an idea that Chris said to me, he said 'I think you should come sing this at the Rose Bowl.' I'll be honest: I didn't know how big it was when I said yes."
He added: "I'm a little nervous, but thank the four of you on behalf on the fans for the incredible night that you've given us all.
"Irrespective of my being here I'll never forget it."
Watch the full clip below:
