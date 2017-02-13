When Coldplay Paid Tribute To Viola Beach At Glastonbury...

(This article was originally published June 26th 2016)

Midway through Coldplay’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, Chris Martin announced that the band would normally play David Bowie’s “Heroes” to pay tribute to the late icon who died on 10 January 2016.

However, instead the frontman paid tribute to the young Warrington band, who tragically died in a car accident in Sweden on 13 February, along with their manager Craig Tarry.

Watch the moment again here:

Comparing the band to a young Coldplay, who first played the festival back in 2000, Martin said: “We’d like to create Viola Beach’s alternate history and let them headline Glastonbury for one song tonight.”

He then announced that Coldplay would perform Viola Beach’s single Boys That Sing, adding: “Let’s send it up the charts tomorrow.”

The screens then showed a film of the band performing their track, with Coldplay joining in on the chorus.

Boys That Sing was the lead single from Viola Beach’s posthumous album , which was released 29 July.

The album also included their single from August 2015, Swings And Waterslides.

To celebrate the young band, Radio X hosted a very special album playback featuring tributes from their friends and family

Listen to it again below: