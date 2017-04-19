Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka And Mystery Jets For Ivor Novellos

Coldplay, Laura Mvula and Michael Kiwanuka have led the nominations for the 2017 Ivor Novello songwriting Awards.

Chris Martin’s crew have been nominated twice in the PRS For Music Most Performed Work Awards for their singles Adventure Of A Lifetime and Hymn For The Weekend.

They are up against Adele at the prestigious ceremony, which is to be held next month, as she’s been nominated in the same category for her song When We Were Young.

Laura Mvula will go up against Michael Kiwanuka's Love & Hate and Nick Cave's Skeleton Tree for the hotly contested Best Album Award.

Meanwhile Mvula’s collaboration with Chic man Nile Rodgers battles it out in the Best Song category with Kiwanuka’s Black Man In A White World and Telomere by Mystery Jets.

The nominations were announced at The Loft, The Club at The Ivy in London on Wednesday morning (19 April) and will be handed out at the ceremony on 18 May at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.

The 62nd Ivor Novello Award nominations in full:

Best Song Musically and Lyrically:

Michael Kiwanuka - Black Man In A White World

Laura Mvula and Nile Rodgers - Overcome

Mystery Jets - Telomere

Best Contemporary Song:

A$AP Rocky and Mura Masa - Love$ick

Skepta and Josh Homme - Man

Dyo - Sexual

Album Award:

Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate

Nick Cave - Skeleton Tree

Laura Mvula - The Dreaming Room

PRS for Music Most Performed Work:

Coldplay - Adventure Of A Lifetime

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

Adele - When We Were Young

Best Original Film Score­­­­­­­­­­­­:

Clint Mansell - High-Rise

Dario Marianelli - Kubo And The Two Strings

Dan Jones - My Scientology Movie

Best Television Soundtrack:

Dominik Scherrer - The Collection

Paul Englishby - The Witness For The Prosecution

Martin Phipps - War And Peace