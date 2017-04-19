Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka And Mystery Jets For Ivor Novellos

Coldplay
Chris Martin's gang and their brand of stadium-friendly tunes took on the world - and won.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The nominations for this year’s songwriting awards have been announced…
Coldplay, Laura Mvula and Michael Kiwanuka have led the nominations for the 2017 Ivor Novello songwriting Awards.
Chris Martin’s crew have been nominated twice in the PRS For Music Most Performed Work Awards for their singles Adventure Of A Lifetime and Hymn For The Weekend.
They are up against Adele at the prestigious ceremony, which is to be held next month, as she’s been nominated in the same category for her song When We Were Young.
Laura Mvula will go up against Michael Kiwanuka's Love & Hate and Nick Cave's Skeleton Tree for the hotly contested Best Album Award.
Meanwhile Mvula’s collaboration with Chic man Nile Rodgers battles it out in the Best Song category with Kiwanuka’s Black Man In A White World and Telomere by Mystery Jets.
The nominations were announced at The Loft, The Club at The Ivy in London on Wednesday morning (19 April) and will be handed out at the ceremony on 18 May at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London.
Michael Kiwanuka - Black Man In A White World
Laura Mvula and Nile Rodgers - Overcome
Mystery Jets - Telomere
A$AP Rocky and Mura Masa - Love$ick
Skepta and Josh Homme - Man
Dyo - Sexual
Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate
Nick Cave - Skeleton Tree
Laura Mvula - The Dreaming Room
Coldplay - Adventure Of A Lifetime
Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
Adele - When We Were Young
Clint Mansell - High-Rise
Dario Marianelli - Kubo And The Two Strings
Dan Jones - My Scientology Movie
Dominik Scherrer - The Collection
Paul Englishby - The Witness For The Prosecution
Martin Phipps - War And Peace
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The cheesy pop band have announced their dream is to play their hit cover Tragedy with the Bee Gee at Worthy Farm this June.
Turns out the guys who found it hold a yearly drinking sesh in its honour every year.
Comments
Powered by Facebook