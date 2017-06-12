WATCH: Coldplay Fan Plays Everglow With Chris Martin

Coldplay
Chris Martin's gang and their brand of stadium-friendly tunes took on the world - and won.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The mega-fan was invited to play piano on stage after the Coldplay frontman spotted his sign in the crowd.
Footage of a Coldplay fan has gone viral after he was called up to play Everglow with Chris Martin on stage last week.
The band's frontman was about to launch into the moving A Head Full Of Dreams track at Munich's Olympiasadion when he noticed a fan holding a sign which read "CAN I PLAY EVERGLOW FOR YOU?"
Watch it here:
Chris Martin and a fan perform Everglow in Munich
06:17
Credit: Coldplay Daily
Chris Martin then asked the young man up unto the stage, joking: "You really want to come on stage with me? You better not f*** it up. People played a lot of money".
Luckily he absolutely smashed it and went on to accompany the frontman on the piano for a once-in-a-lifetime duet.
It's not the first time the Fix You singer has invited a fan on stage during the track.
Back in 2016 he invited young fan Oscar to join him for his performance of the song in Arizona for his birthday.
Coldplay continue their A Head Full Of Dreams Tour dates on Wednesday (14 June) at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.
Chris Martin's gang and their brand of stadium-friendly tunes took on the world - and won.
Chris Martin - who performed Don't Look Back In Anger at the benefit concert - has taken to Twitter to thank Noel for "being there in spirit".
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The Smiths There Is A Light That Never Goes Out
The Smiths Bigmouth Strikes Again
Muse Dig Down
The show creator shared a touching message for the late actor, who passed away on last Friday (9 June).
According to reports, The Republican Guard brass band will play Don't Look Back In Anger during tomorrow's friendly in Paris.
Comments
Powered by Facebook