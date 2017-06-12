WATCH: Coldplay Fan Plays Everglow With Chris Martin

Footage of a Coldplay fan has gone viral after he was called up to play Everglow with Chris Martin on stage last week.

The band's frontman was about to launch into the moving A Head Full Of Dreams track at Munich's Olympiasadion when he noticed a fan holding a sign which read "CAN I PLAY EVERGLOW FOR YOU?"

Watch it here:

Play Chris Martin and a fan perform Everglow in Munich 06:17

Credit: Coldplay Daily

Chris Martin then asked the young man up unto the stage, joking: "You really want to come on stage with me? You better not f*** it up. People played a lot of money".

Luckily he absolutely smashed it and went on to accompany the frontman on the piano for a once-in-a-lifetime duet.

It's not the first time the Fix You singer has invited a fan on stage during the track.

Back in 2016 he invited young fan Oscar to join him for his performance of the song in Arizona for his birthday.

Coldplay continue their A Head Full Of Dreams Tour dates on Wednesday (14 June) at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.