WATCH: Coldplay And Chainsmokers Debut Collab At BRIT Awards

Listen to their brand new single Something Just Like This here.
Coldplay and Chainsmokers have debuted their new single live at the BRIT Awards.
Chris Martin and co. surprised music fans and guests at tonight's awards ceremony, by unveiling their new Something Just Like This single.
It's @TheChainsmokers AND @coldplay ! On stage together! Performing 'Something Just Like This' for the FIRST TIME #BRITs pic.twitter.com/ezajriTifN— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 22, 2017
The artists have also dropped the lyric video online. Watch it here:
The single is set for release on 24 March, just before the release of Chainsmokers debut album Memories... Do Not Open, which is set for release on 7 April.
The performance follows Chris Martin's performance of Wham!'s A Different Corner at the awards ceremony, following tributes from the late George Michael's Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley and Pepsi & Shirlie.
