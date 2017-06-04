Watch Chris Martin Sing Don’t Look Back In Anger To Ariana Grande

4th June 2017, 21:40

Coldplay and Ariande Grande perform Don't Look Back In Anger

Live from the One Love Manchester gig, June 2017.

The Coldplay frontman led the crowds at One Love Manchester in singing an emotional rendition of the Oasis classic to the pop star.

Addressing the pop starlet, the Coldplay frontman said: “So Ariana we all want to say thank you to you for being so strong and so wonderful.

"You’ve been singing a lot for us so we want to sing for you”.

Watch the touching moment above.

The track was followed by James' Sit Down, and Coldplay singles Viva La Vida and Something Just Like This. 

Don't Look Back In Anger had previouslu gained some meaning when it was sung after one minute’s silence was held in the city’s St Ann’s Square on Thursday 25 May.

Manchester Vigil Crowd Sing 'Don't Look Back In Anger'

Lydia Bernsmeier-Rullow, the woman who began the impromptu singalong, told The Guardian: "Manchester will recover".

Talking about her inspiration for singing the track, she said: "I love Manchester and Oasis is part of my childhood.

"The whole Don't Look Back In Anger, that's what this song is about. We can't be looking backwards to what happened. We have to be looking forward to the future.

"We're all going to join together. We're all going to get on with it because that's what Manchester does."

Speaking to Radio X in the week of the bombing, Noel Gallagher said: "It’s incredible to think that a few generations have attached some kind of importance to that song. It’s now become a hymn to something or other.”

Noel Gallagher on Don't Look Back In Anger

The Oasis man talks about one of his most famous songs on his 50th birthday. "I never take it for granted."

Later that week, Courteeners headlined the same venue, Emirates Old Trafford, for a homecoming gig in the city on 27 May. Frontman Liam Fray led the crowd in another version of the 1995 song.

Liam Fray performs Don't Look Back In Anger

The incredible moment @What_Liam_Said performed Don't Look Back In Anger to 50k Manchester fans...

22 people died and over 100 were injured after the bombing at the Manchester Arena on 22 May as a show by the US singer Ariana Grande came to a close.

The benefit show featured performances from Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Marcus Mumford, Take That, Robbie Williams Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Usher, and The Black Eyed Peas.

Proceeds from the show are going to the We Love Manchester emergency fun, set up by the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

We Love Manchester Emergency Fund logo

News