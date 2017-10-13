Twitter Thought Catfish & The Bottlemen Split And Lost It

13 October 2017, 12:07

A rumour spread this week that the Pacifier rockers were coming to an end, and their fans weren't having it.

For some bizarre reason, this week saw a rumour mill circling that Catfish & The Bottlemen had downed tools and called it a day after two albums.

As NME reports, it was of course all complete tosh, but that didn't stop people getting into a tiz about it.

See some of their most over-dramatic reactions here:

These lot were slightly more sarcastic and cruel about it though...

Meanwhile, at the very least we can expect album number three from the Twice rockers, since back in March they revealed that their next record was "ready to go" and should be recorded by the end of the year. 

"The end of the year is when we're supposed to start recording but I think we'll be done by then," frontman Van McCann told BBC Newsbeat.

"I don't know when we'll be allowed but we're ready to go, I've got the songs.

Find out why the band are most comfortable playing live on stage: 

Photo credit: Jill Furmonovsky

 

