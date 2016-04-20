Van McCann Reveals Meaning Behind Title Of New Catfish And The Bottlemen Single

20th April 2016, 11:45

The band's frontman has told Radio X why their new single is called 7.

Catfish And The Bottlemen 2016

Catfish And The Bottlemen unveiled the second single to come from their hugely anticipated The Ride album yesterday, and Van McCann has spoken about the origins of its numerical title.

Speaking to Radio X, the frontman revealed: "It's called 7 because I wrote it when I was seven hours behind the time difference from the person who I wrote it about".

We think we may have just found said person too:

While the number seven is crucial to the track, McCann added that the number one was just as significant since it was the "first song" he wrote for the album and the first song they learned as a band for the album.

The Llandudno four-piece also shared that fans can get 7 and previous single Souncheck instantly, when they pre-order their new album on iTunes.

The Ride set for an official release date of 27 May.

News