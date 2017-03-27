Catfish And The Bottlemen Announce More Huge Summer Shows

27th March 2017, 10:09

The band will be heading to the North of England, as well as a huge show in Wales.

It's set to be a pretty big summer for Catfish And The Bottlemen. As well as a string of dates across the states, they've also got massive slots booked at Isle Of Wight Festival and Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival. Oh, and they're headlining the Community Festival in Finsbury Park. Not bad, eh?

Now the band have added three more massive shows to their tour. Van McCann and co will play gigs at Liverpool's Echo Arena and Sheffield's Don Valley Bowl, plus a huge show at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.

You can see the full details below.

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena - 9 June
Liverpool Echo Arena - 30 June
Sheffield Don Valley Bowl - 14 July

Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10AM.

