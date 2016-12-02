Catfish And The Bottlemen: We're Most Comfortable On Stage

LISTEN AGAIN: Radio X Presents Catfish And The Bottlemen
You can listen back to Van McCann and the lads now.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Watch as Van McCann explains to Radio X why touring and writing music is "never a chore".
Catfish And The Bottlemen say writing have talked about touring and feeling at home on stage.
The Llandudno-formed rockers took part in Radio X documentary about their explosive rise to the top, and discussed everything from making new music to the atmosphere their fans to their tour.
Frontman Van McCann revealed: "It’s always just the most comfortable I feel, you know, when we’re walking on stage playing songs.
‘Cause it becomes more about the atmosphere than the music or the songs or the bands. It’s just about grabbing that atmosphere.
“And once you get that the night is just gone. It’s just madness then. The crowd take over…"
Watch the clip below:
Catfish And The Bottlemen: We’re The Most Comfortable On Stage Catfish And The Bottlemen: We’re The Most Comfortable On Stage 00:45
Catfish And The Bottlemen: We’re The Most Comfortable On Stage
Catfish And The Bottlemen: We’re The Most Comfortable On Stage
00:45
When asked how difficult it is to come up with one of their killer riffs, The Ride singer replied: “We say it’s never a chore. When you get told ‘you’ve got to go make another album’ it’s not like ‘oh no what are we gonna do?’ It’s like: ‘Get in. Another one. Let’s go again!’”
He added: “It’s never a chore to write music or go on tour and play it”.
You can listen back to Van McCann and the lads now.
The band will be heading to the North of England, as well as a huge show in Wales.
Frontman Van McCann thinks they'll be done recording by "the end of the year".
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The track will mark the band's first new material since their 2015 Drones album.
Tim Burgess didn't seem to like Kasabian's recent interview where it appeared they said there were no rock bands left.
Comments
Powered by Facebook