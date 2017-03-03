Catfish And The Bottlemen "Ready To Go" On Third Album

Catfish And The Bottlemen have revealed they're "ready to go" when it comes to their next album.

Speaking to Newsbeat, frontman Van McCann has confirmed the material for album number three has already been written, and should be recorded by the end of the year.

"The end of the year is when we're supposed to start recording but I think we'll be done by then," he told the outlet.

"I don't know when we'll be allowed but we're ready to go, I've got the songs.

"We'd release an album every six months if we could but you've got to take them around the world and stick to the schedule."

Their album will follow 2014's The Balcony and 2016's The Ride.

Meanwhile, Catfish And The Bottlemen have recently been confirmed to headline ew London one-dayer, Community Festival on 1 July 2017.

London we're very pleased to announce we'll be headlining @communityLDN in Finsbury Park on 1st of July! Tickets on sale tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/qMx76YUXVd — Catfish&theBottlemen (@thebottlemen) February 20, 2017

The band will play the Finsbury Park show alongside the likes of The Wombats, Slaves and Nothing But Thieves.

Photo: Jill Furmonovsky