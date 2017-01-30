Catfish And The Bottlemen Join Isle Of Wight 2017 Line-Up

30th January 2017, 08:52

The Oxygen outfit have been added to the bill, where the likes of Arcade Fire, Rod Stewart and Kaiser Chiefs will perform.

Catfish And The Bottlemen press Jill Furmonovsky

Catfish And The Bottlemen are among the latest acts to be confirmed for Isle Of Wight Festival 2017, which takes place at Seaclose Park from 8-11 June.

The BRIT-Award-winning Llandudno-formed outfit will play the event, alongside newly announced bands, Clean Bandit, The Strypes and The Amazons.  

The news follows the announcement that the festival will celebrate the Best Of British with the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Nothing But Thieves and 2017 BRITs Critics Choice winner Rag’n’Bone Man.

The artists will join previously announced headliners David Guetta, Run DMC, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart- who will close the four day event. 

