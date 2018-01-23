Catfish And The Bottlemen For Huge UK Headline Festival Show

Van McCann and co. have announced a new standalone show as part of a huge festival this year.

Catfish And The Bottlemen have been announced as the third and final headliner for Ape Presents- as part of All Points East Festival.

The Twice rockers will top the bill in a standalone show at London's Victoria Park on 1 June 2018, with support from Blossoms, The Hunna, The Amazons, The Neighbourhood and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes.





LONDON VICTORIA PARK



01 JUNE 2018



ON SALE FRIDAY 9AMhttps://t.co/VoAcobfICf pic.twitter.com/RhZBVJvSXt — Catfish&theBottlemen (@thebottlemen) January 23, 2018

Frontman Van McCann says: “This is gonna be a massive night! Doesn’t get much better than 40,000 people outdoors screaming every word you’ve written back at you! That’ll do us nicely!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday 26 January from 9am.

Catfish join the line-up as part of All Points East, the new ten-day event which encompasses a diverse three-day music festival including headliners LCD Soundsystem, The xx and Bjork.

The event culminates in three huge APE Presents… shows with Catfish and the Bottlemen headlining the event on Friday 1 June 2018, the Saturday headlined by Ohio indie rockers The National and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds headlining the Sunday.

This huge date adds to what looks to be shaping up as a busy summer for the band, who have already been confirmed for gigs at Spillers Wharf as part of This Is Tomorrow Festival in Newcastle on Tyne on 25 May, Lollapalooza Paris on 21 June and a sold-out outdoor show at Cardiff Castle on 29 July.

Watch Catfish talk about their live performances: