Catfish And The Bottlemen Announce HUGE Outdoor Shows For 2018

Find out where the Llandudno rockers are headed to next year.

Catfish and the Bottlemen are set to play two huge open air shows in the UK in 2018.

The Kathleen four-piece will play Spillers Wharf in Newcastle Upon Tyne on 25 May, as part of This Is Tomorrow festival, where they'll be joined by Everything Everything and more.

The festival date will be followed by a huge homecoming show on their home turf of Wales at Cardiff Castle with special guests on Sunday 29 July.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 15 November from 10am.

Watch Catfish And The Bottlemen reveal why they're most comfortable playing live:

Photo credit: Press/Jill Furmonovsky