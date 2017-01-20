WATCH: This Blur Interview From 1991 Will Make You Feel Old...

Blue Mondays: The 50 Saddest Songs Of All Time
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
Celebrate 20 years since the release of the band's epic Beetlebum single with this incredible archive footage.
Today marks 20 years since blur released Beetlebum as the lead single from their self-titled fifth album.
While we ponder the brilliance of the 1997 track, we've rolled things all the way back to 1991 when a painfully young-looking Damon Albarn, Alex James, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree released their debut Leisure LP, and were interviewed for French TV.
Watch and marvel at the budding band in a video clip from the INA Talk Show archives:
Three words: Alex. James'. Hair.
When asked if it feels uncomfortable being labelled the hottest band in the world right now, a baby-faced Albarn replies: "It's quite an easy seat to sit in".
"We're not lying back thinking we're amazing or anything, but at least we're kind of enthusiastic about it," he adds, while lying back unenthusiastically.
In a longer version of the interview, where the band are asked why they changed their name to Blur, they muse: "I dunno. It's like you have a name before you get married and then you change it if you're a woman. You don't have to, but we chose to.
"We got married to each other and got rid of our maiden names..."
Oh sweet youth!
Watch Blur's Beetlebum video here:
