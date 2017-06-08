WATCH: Alex James Says Blur Is Like An Ex Girlfriend

Alex James has discussed how getting together with his Blur bandmates has changed over the years.

Talking to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of his Big Feastival event, the bassist talked about how it feels going from his rural life to reuniting with the band.

"Moving to the country, having five kids and not doing it for a while... And when it sort of flips back in now, it's sort of like being dragged off by an ex girlfriend, kind of all mussed up and sent back to my life slightly confused."

The Coffee And TV rocker added: "I think we all probably get on better now than we ever have done, actually and it's just lovely 'cause there's no reason to do it then 'cause we want to."

Recalling his days in the Britpop band, he mused: "We went straight from college to playing to 300 people, a couple years later you're playing to 3000, and then five years later you have a fight with Oasis and you play to 30,000.

"I think we played to about a million people once in Rome, it was crazy. But you sort of lose all sense (of it). It's just what you do."

Meanwhile, The Big Feastival - which takes place on Alex James' farm in The Cotswolds from 25-27 August this year, boasts a line-up which includes the likes of Hacienda Classical, Madness, The Cribs and De La Soul.

